National Security Advisor Gen (R) Nasir Khan Janjua said the United States is a superpower only because of Pakistan's sacrifices. He pointed out Pakistan’s sole in countering Soviet invasion that helped the US become a superpower.

“If Pakistan did not stand against Russia, would Afghanistan still exist?” he asked, adding that the Pakistan-Afghanistan border is facing a “critical situation.”

While addressing a gathering, he said it is wrong to suggest that Pakistan supports the Taliban.

“It is said Pakistan is supporting Taliban. If that is true then why are Pakistani Taliban fighting a war against us?”

Commenting on Gen (r) Raheel Sharif’s appointment in the Saudi-led Islamic Military Alliance, he said, “The former COAS is not going as a Sunni army chief. He has good relations with Iran too.”

For peace in the region Pakistan is ready to work with everyone, he pointed out. “Pakistan has invited India in CPEC as well,” he said.