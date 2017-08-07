Quetta: On Monday Baluchistan high court bar association (BHCBA) declared three-day lawyer strike regarding the first anniversary of suicide bombing of Civil Hospital on August 8, 2016 in which 73 people died including 56 lawyers and many were injured.

Shah Mahmood Jatoi, the president of BHCBA contended that lawyers began their province-wide strike today and during three-day strike they will refrain from and boycott court duties. Moreover a “black day” will also be observed by the lawyers on 8th August in order to mourn those who died in that gruesome attack and to show solidarity and empathy to the family members of victims of Civil Hospital bombing.

Supreme Court also took action last month and questioned the progress of Baluchistan’s government regarding the case of civil hospital attack. Justice Asif Saeed Khosa also expressed his irritation and anger regarding the lack of implementation of recommendations submitted by apex’s court commission over the attack.

Many questions have risen over Baluchistan’s governance that due to lack of facilities provided in the hospital many people died who could have been saved.

Justice Esa stated: "The seriously injured were shifted from Civil Hospital to the CMH and other hospitals outside the province. Aftermath of this attack was not encouraging either. It seems that the incident has already been forgotten and no progress has been made in either tracing the culprits or to mobilize state resources in order to prevent such events occurring in the future."