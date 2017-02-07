ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court (SC) Monday warned for initiating contempt proceedings against BOL News if programme “Aisay Nahi Chalay Ga” was aired till further order.

Executive Officer of BOL News Usman Shahid assured the court that the programme will not be aired.

The court ruled that violation of its order will expose the officials of Labbaik Pvt Limited (BOL News Channel) and anchor Amir Liaquat Hussain to contempt proceedings, and adjourned the hearing till February 8th.

A three-member bench, headed by Justice Amir Hani Muslim, heard appeal of the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) chairman against the stay order granted by Sindh High Court on January 28th.

The Pemra on January 26th issued show cause notice to Labbaik Pvt Ltd for defying its order to discontinue the programme, “Aisay Nahi Chalay Ga”, and directed it to keep Amir Liaquat, its host, off the air.

However, the channel defied Pemra’s directives. The TV channel also approached the Sindh High Court against the Pemra, which granted stay order and issued contempt notice to its chairman.

The Pemra challenged the SHC order in the Supreme Court. In the last hearing on January 31st, the apex court had restrained the high court from contempt proceeding against chairman PEMRA and issued notice to Labbaik Pvt Limited for February 6.

Earlier, Usman Shahid informed the court that they have engaged Anwar Mansoor Khan as a counsel and KA Wahab as Advocate-on-Record (AOR). He said that Anwar Mansoor is not well, while KA Wahab, AOR has authorised Ahmed Nawaz Khan, AOR to appear on his behalf.

Ahmed Nawaz Khan told the court that he was not aware of the issue in hand but was merely asked to appear and sought adjournment.

Justice Hani inquired from Executive Officer BOL News as to whether a hate speech was made by Aamir Liaqat Hussain in his programme. The executive officer replied in negative. The case was adjourned till Wednesday.