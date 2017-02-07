WAH CANTT - Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif yesterday inaugurated the up-gradation and expansion of brass mill at Pakistan Ordnance Factory (POF), making it largest of its kind in South Asia.

Brass is a metal which is mostly used for making bullets and cannon shells.

The prime minister along with Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited different sections of the Wah Brass Mill, the production capacity of which has increased from 7,000 to 24,000 metric tonne per annum.

The prime minister was given a briefing about the mill, which was initially established in 1954. He was apprised that the brass mill was effectively fulfilling the country’s defence needs besides exporting the surplus products. He was told that a team of highly skilled professionals were overseeing the working of the state-of-the-art mill.

The prime minister announced 25 percent allowance and two annual increments for the staff of POF, on the recommendation of Interior Minister.

Earlier, the prime minister was received by Gen Bajwa, and Lt-Gen Omar Mahmood Hayat, POF Board chairman at POF Helipad.

The prime minister also visited the POF Product Display Lounge and lauded the factories’ role in the defence of the country. By endorsing the remarks in the visitors’ book, the prime minister mentioned that he was immensely pleased to visit the POF.

Nawaz Sharif said: “POF is our premier military hardware manufacturing industry, which has earned Pakistan’s small arms and ammunition of great repute, both home and abroad for quality accuracy and durability.” He also lauded the efforts of POF’s chairman.

Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan and Defence Production Minister Rana Tavir, Lt Gen (r) Syed Muhammad Awais, secretary MoDP and Senator Lt Gen (r) Abdul Qayyum accompanied the prime minister.

