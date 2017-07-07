ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb reacting to Imran’s tirade against the PML-N government before flying from Chitral said that he was a living example of ‘A Thief Being Boisterous About Thieving’ and one wondered whom he was trying to befool by installing new plaque in his name on the projects initiated by others.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, she said that deception with the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), absconding from courts of law and hurling fabricated allegations on others was the hallmark of Imran’s politics.

The Minister said that Imran relished accusing others of corruption but he himself locked the Ehtsab Commission to cover up the corruption and lies of the PTI government in KP.

Marriyum pointed out that installing a new plaque in Imran Khan’s name was costing the KP government five million rupees per day.

The Minister said that the Federal government would have congratulated Imran if he had initiated a new project in the province and advised him to seek training from the Chief Minister Punjab as to how new project were launched.

Marriyum said that the anti-terrorists court in Islamabad pronounced the name of Imran Niazi even on Thursday and the lawyer of the fugitive again demanded exemption from ECP on his behalf, which was waiting for his reply in the foreign funding case for the last two and a half years.

She also asked Imran to reveal on whose helicopter he travelled from Chitral to Islamabad today.