Inter Service Public Relations (ISPR) has rejected the social media threat messages being circulated and terming those as fake and fabricated.

According to Radio Pakistan, the ISPR in a statement has clarified that it uses only official accounts for the communication of messages and information.

"It is elucidated that no information is shared through WhatsApp," the statement stated.

It also informed, "General public is advised to avoid circulation of messages without cross checking it on official ISPR Website/accounts."