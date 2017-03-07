The federal government on Monday announced its plan to build ‘The CPEC Tower’ in Islamabad which would be the tallest building in the capital.

The tower will serve as a symbol of socio-economic progress that Pakistan is making across all fronts, a statement read. Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal noted that the iconic building will attract investors and would serve as a symbol of Pak-China friendship.

The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by the federal minister, which senior officials, along with other line ministries and departments attended. A high-level committee to be headed by Malik Ahmed Khan, member infrastructure of the planning ministry, will work on the proposed CPEC tower.

Addressing the meeting, Iqbal laid down tasks for the committee and directed authorities to acquire land for the tower. “The committee should sit with relevant departments to resolve issues of building codes and regulations” the minister said.

Iqbal stated that the initiative will provide facilitation to Chinese and other investors from around the world, and that the tallest building would help build an image of Islamabad as a sustainable and vibrant city thriving upon entrepreneurship, science and technology, research and development, finance and culture.

“The CPEC tower should be equipped with state of the art hotel, office spaces, commercial spaces and modern facilities,” said the minister.