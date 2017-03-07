Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has got himself into a new controversy after calling foreign players of Pakistan Super League (PSL) “phateechar” (decrepit).

In a video shared yesterday, Khan can be seen with his party leadership commenting on the PSL final in Lahore. “PCB gathered average players who could have come to Pakistan any way, if offered good money,” he said.

“There were no top foreign players as they left before the final. Nobody knew the foreign players roped in by PCB. I hadn’t even heard of their names,” he added.

Following this latest statement, social media users reacted strongly and slammed Imran Khan’s comment on foreign players.

Khan is also heard saying that some players were called up ‘from Africa’, which is being interpreted by many of his critics as racist.

#PSL پاکستان میں ہوتا تو ایسے پھٹیچر پلیئرز نے ویسے بھی آجانا تھا،پتا نہی یہ کونسے انٹرنیشنل پلئرز لائے،عمران خان@najamsethi @PTIofficial pic.twitter.com/apdKif2r2I — Iffat Hasan Rizvi (@IffatHasanRizvi) March 6, 2017



Nine overseas players had agreed to travel to Lahore for Sunday’s final. These included Englishmen Dawid Malan and Chris Jordan, and West Indies’ World Cup winners Darren Sammy and Marlon Samuels.

Sammy captained Peshawar Zalmi to their triumph this season, and has previously led West Indies to two World T20 wins.

Social media users responded strongly and slammed the statement of Imran Khan:

Some called it Disgusting:

Its Really Disgusting,Embarrassing that Imran Khan Speaking Low Mocking International Players Instead of Pride #shame#پھٹیچر_نیازی_ریلو_کٹا pic.twitter.com/7mpU6Dv47I — Aniha AnaM Chaudhary (@anihachaudhary) March 7, 2017





Comparison was made b/w Khan and 'Phateechar' Sammy:

This 'Phateechar' player was able to win the hearts of millions of Pakistanis ... can some one please tell his name to Imran Khan. pic.twitter.com/pJyLirWaRy — Mansoor Ali Khan (@_Mansoor_Ali) March 6, 2017

So for @ImranKhanPTI this great player @darrensammy88 is a #Phateechar? Come on Imran Khan! Please show some grace! Why so racist? pic.twitter.com/aI1CMaBZDx — Arisha Malik (@arishamalik) March 7, 2017

If 2 World Cup winner captain Sammy n man of the match of WC final Sameul is phateechar than what about other players #Phateechar — Sarfraz Raja (@SarfrazRaja1) March 7, 2017









Some advice was also given:

People like Imran Khan should learn to accept defeat and acknowledge those who made #PSL2017 a major success, even if they're his rivals. — Faisal. (@OneAndOnlyCFC) March 7, 2017

what a #Phateechar statement by IK on Intl players.

Khan sahab #CricketComesHome as @ICC is announced 4 t20 matches in #LAhore with world11. — ملک صاحب ⛔ ツ (@iChinkooZ) March 7, 2017









Khan lost the respect for many:

Have totally lost all respect @ImranKhanPTI atleast he could be happy for once!! #Phateechar — Kashif Raza (@kashrzaa1) March 7, 2017

Really ashamed to hear this term #Phateechar from the man many us of have always had hopes from & had voted for. — Kiran (@KiranW_) March 7, 2017





Iam big supporter of PTI but this is not acceptable????Sammy has not only won the cup but also won our hearts #Phateechar #imrankhan shame on u — @A@ (@ze96593) March 7, 2017

And then there was a poll, Obviously!









