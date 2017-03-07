Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has got himself into a new controversy after calling foreign players of Pakistan Super League (PSL) “phateechar” (decrepit).

In a video shared yesterday, Khan can be seen with his party leadership commenting on the PSL final in Lahore. “PCB gathered average players who could have come to Pakistan any way, if offered good money,” he said.

“There were no top foreign players as they left before the final. Nobody knew the foreign players roped in by PCB. I hadn’t even heard of their names,” he added.

Following this latest statement, social media users reacted strongly and slammed Imran Khan’s comment on foreign players.

Khan is also heard saying that some players were called up ‘from Africa’, which is being interpreted by many of his critics as racist.

Nine overseas players had agreed to travel to Lahore for Sunday’s final. These included Englishmen Dawid Malan and Chris Jordan, and West Indies’ World Cup winners Darren Sammy and Marlon Samuels.

Sammy captained Peshawar Zalmi to their triumph this season, and has previously led West Indies to two World T20 wins.

Social media users responded strongly and slammed the statement of Imran Khan:

