According to a report issued by PEW Research Centre, over half of Indian migrants are living in only three countries, USA, Pakistan and UAE.

The report stated that Pakistan was hosting second largest number of Indian migrants after UAE in 2015. It further said that 3.5 million Indian migrants are living in UAE.

Surprisingly, two million migrats from India are being hosted by Pakistan as two million more are living in USA.

The report further mentioned that most of the migrants from India are minorities of the country. Almost 19% who moved out of India were Christians which are mere 3% of whole population.

Moreover, 27% of Indian Muslims have migrated abroad which are 14% of total population of India.