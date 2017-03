Pakistan-Afghanistan border has been reopened after 18 days of closure.

According to details, the Torkham and Chaman borders are being opened for two days but only for citizens on foot. The purpose of this step is to facilitate the Pak-Afghan citizens who are stuck at the border.

Furthermore, the authorities have announced that citizens of both countries can now travel on legal visa only.

The cross border trade, however, is still banned at the border.