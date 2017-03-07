ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Qatar on Monday agreed to increase defence cooperation and collaboration between the armed forces of the two countries.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who is on an official visit to Qatar, had interactions with military leaders and both sides agreed to further deepen cooperation.

According to ISPR, General Bajwa called on Minister of Defence Affairs Qatar Doctor Khalid Bin Mohammed Al-Attiyah and discussed meeting matters of regional security and enhanced bilateral defence cooperation with him.

The minister appreciated professional standing and performance of Pakistan Army and expressed desire for increased Pakistan-Qatar defence collaboration.

The ISPR further said that COAS also met Lieutenant General (Pilot) Ghanim Bin Shaheen Al Ghanim Chief of Staff Qatar Armed Forces.

The COS Qatar Armed Forces acknowledged Pakistan Army’s valuable contributions towards regional peace and stability through its fight against terrorism and militancy.

COAS thanked both dignitaries for their expressions. He said that Pakistan Army greatly values its defence cooperation and collaboration with Qatar.

Responding to desire of increasing Pak-Qatar defence cooperation, COAS said that the proposed enhancement will have positive impact both on bilateral relationship as well as on regional security.