Iranian border guards have fired three rockets today into Balochistan.

Reports from the area said the rockets were fired into Panjgoor district of Balochistan, which landed in Proome area. However, no casualty was reported in the rocket attack.

Area people said that loud explosions rocked the entire area when the rocket landed and exploded.

Recent attacks by Iranian guards in Pakistani territory and the kidnapping of Iranian guards in February this year have undermined relations between the two neighbours.

Earlier in the month of June, Pakistani air force fighter jet had shot down an unmanned Iranian drone in Balochistan. The unmanned aircraft was shot deep inside Pakistani airspace.

Whereas, in May, five mortar shells were fired from Iran that landed in Balochistan’s Chaghai area.

Iran, in recent months, has expressed concern over militants operating along the Pakistani border.

Iran’s army chief had warned that the country was willing to strike militants inside Pakistan — remarks that drew a strong protest from Islamabad.