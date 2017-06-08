ISLAMABAD: Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal has said that Pakistan under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is rising and improving in every sector.

In an interview, he said, “Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government after coming into power had to face number of challenges like terrorism, energy and economy crisis.”

Ahsan Iqbal said, “Several energy projects had been launched to meet the demand of the country. The international organizations and many countries had acknowledged the progress and rising growth in Pakistan.”

To a question, he said, “Political stability is imperative to achieve progress.”