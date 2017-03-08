The Islamabad High Court (IHC) today ordered the government to put names of those who are involved in posting ‘blasphemous’ content on social media on the Exit Control List (ECL).

A case was filed by son-in-law of Abdul Aziz, Salman Shahid regarding blasphemous content on social media and how it was hurting the religious sentiments of Muslims.

Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui passed the order while hearing the case related to the alleged presence of 'blasphemous content' on social media.

Federal Secretary Interior Mohammad Arif Khan, representing Interior Minister Chaudhary Nisar, Inspector General of Islamabad Police Tariq Masood Yasin, PTA Chairman Syed Ismail Shah and officials of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) appeared before the court today.

In the chamber of Chief Justice Siddiqui, the respondents were shown the 'blasphemous' content on social media.

Chief Justice directed them to place all the names of those involved in such posts on ECL. He also questioned the PTA chairman regarding what he had done so far to get the content off social media pages.

The court will be hearing the case on a daily basis and directed PTA to take action immediately and submit his progress on the case to him daily.

Justice Siddiqui further said he could not sleep since he had seen the materials available with the court.