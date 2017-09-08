Four children, including two brothers and two sisters, drowned in a water tank today in Bhimber Town of Azad Kashmir.

According to reports, the mother of the children left them behind at home and went outside for some work. When the lady returned she found her four children missing.

The bodies were later found floating in the nearby water tank.

The bodies were shifted to hospital where the doctors pronounced them dead and the bodies were handed over to heirs for burial.

An environment of grief and sorrow gripped the area over the death of four children of the same family.