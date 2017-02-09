LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to impose quranic education along with Urdu translation for the Muslim student’s from grade 1 to Grade 12.

According to details, the education would be given in starting phase where Nazra Quran will be taught in the primary level; comprehensive details of Islamic incidents will be taught in the secondary level whereas Quranic verses with Urdu translations would be studied at higher secondary level.

While chairing a session at Lahore’s Children Library, provincial leader Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan ordered the authorities to amend the syllabus accordingly.

He said that doing this would surely improve the behavior and attitude of the students according to the teachings of Islam.