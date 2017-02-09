Sindh Police on Thursday claimed they had killed six militants, including one involved in the attack on Peshawar's Army Public School, reported Waqt News.

Malir Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rao Anwar said the alleged militants were killed during a security operation in Gadap Town. He added that the men belonged to Al Qaeda and the Taliban militant organisations.

The alleged militants were responsible for attacks on security personnel in different areas of Karachi. "They were killed in heavy exchange of firing," said Anwar.