NOWSHERA VIRKAN-The government is making all-out efforts to overcome the energy crisis by 2018.

Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Water and Power Ch Azhar Qayum Nahra said while talking to media here the other day. He said that work on the projects, launched for power generation through water, coal, gas and LNG, is underway at brisk pace. He said that the loadshedding has been reduced noticeably and it will be eliminated by 2018. He claimed that the public will honour the PML-N with their trust again in the next general elections.