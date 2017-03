Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has agreed to extend the military courts for two years, reported Waqt News.

Qureshi further added that PPP has taken back all its demands. “PPP has also retracted its demand of Session Judge’s Presence during the hearing,” he said.

All parties have agreed over the new resolution for the extension of military court, claimed the PTI leader.

Chat Conver