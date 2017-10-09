A man gunned down three including sister, her husband and a minor nephew over love marriage feud in Sheikhupura on Monday.

Police said that accused Rafique, hailing from Ferozwala was in dispute with his sister Abida Bibi who entered in love marriage with Advocate Rauf Thakur some eight years ago without consent of parents and now she had two children from him.

The culprit along with his accomplices barged into house of the sister located in Rehman Garden at Sharqpur road of Sheikhupura and sprayed bullets at the residents.

As a result of firing, Advocate Rauf Thakur, his wife Abida Bibi, their two year-old son Sarim were killed while another five-year child Wali who hid himself under bed survived in the firing.

The culprits fled the scene after committing triple murder. The residents of area hearing the firing informed the police but it arrived the scene after prolonged delay providing an opportunity to the murderers to escape.

DPO Sheikhupura, Chaudhry Sarfaraz Ahmad Virk along with heavy contingent of police visited the scene and gathered the evidences.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Shahbaz Sharif, Chief Justice Lahore High Court (LHC) Syed Mansoor Ali Shah taking notice of murder of senior lawyer, his family have sought the report from the CCPO Lahore and DIG Operations.