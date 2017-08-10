Quetta - The chief of Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M), Sardar Akhtar Mengal, Wednesday paid tribute to the lawyers who embraced martyrdom in Quetta hospital blast last year.

He was addressing a condolence reference held at Quetta Science College to mark the first anniversary of the tragedy in which more than 50 lawyers lost their lives.

The reference was organised by Awami National Party (ANP), which was also addressed by ANP provincial president Ashghar Khan Achakzai, Hazara Democratic Party Chairperson Abdul Khaliq Hazara and Advocate Abdul Latif Afridi.

Akhtar Mengal took a swipe at former president Pervez Musharaf for, what he called, leaving Balochistan in the lurch. Mengal alleged doctors, lawyers and political workers of KP and Balochistan were being targeted in such bombings as they raise voice for their rights.

He claimed that the legal fraternity was targeted as the lawyers had raised voice over the issue of missing persons. “Have we born simply for mourning and lifting dead bodies?” he rued.

The former Balochistan chief minister reiterated his party’s resolve to continue with the fight for people’s right.

The BNP-M chief painted grim picture of law and order situation: saying that no one was safe in the province.

He also spoke about Balochistan share in China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).