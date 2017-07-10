At least two Frontier Core (FC) personnel killed and five injured in result of blast near Lakka Tegga Check Post in Kurram Agency near Pak-Afghan border, reported Waqt News.

According to details, the personnel were targeted through a landmine when they were going to get water.

The injured personnel were rushed to nearby hospital.

The security forces have reached the site as a search operation is underway.

On April 27th, Four security personnel were killed and three others seriously wounded in a roadside bomb explosion near Balochistan’s Turbat town.

The victim Frontier Corps personnel were on patrol when their vehicle was hit by an improvised explosive device (IED) in Mand area, according to security sources.

Banned militant group Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) claimed responsibility for the deadly attack.

On January 18th, Five FC personnel died, while two got injured in a blast in Marget, Quetta. The blast took place near a security forces' vehicle.

The deceased were identified as Awais Muhammad, Muhammad Qasim, Fareed, Muhammad Saleem, Mubashir Nadeem and the injured as Aqeel and Gulab.

According to sources the FC personnel were on a regular round in the area. “The area is hilly and sensitive,” Waqt News correspondent said.