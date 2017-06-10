A government prosecutor says a judge has sentenced a minority Shi'ite Muslim to death for sharing blasphemous content about Islam on social media.

Shafiq Chaudhry says Judge Shabir Ahmed announced the sentence for 30-year-old Taimore Raza on Saturday in Bahawalpur, a city in eastern Punjab province. Raza was arrested last year for allegedly posted derogatory content about Sunni Muslim religious leaders and wives of the Prophet Mohammed on Facebook.

Pakistan is a predominantly Sunni Muslim country and the rivalry between Shiite and Sunni Muslims dates back to the seventh century when they had a falling out over who should be the heir to Islam’s prophet Mohammed.

Under Pakistan’s harsh blasphemy laws, anyone accused of insulting God, Islam or other religious personalities can be sentenced to death.