KARACHI: Three Chinese naval ships, Chang Chun, Jing Zhou and Chao Hu, arrived in Karachi on Saturday for a good-will and training visit.

The convoy is being commanded by Rear Admiral Shen Hao, the deputy commander of the East Sea Fleet. The visiting People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Navy ships were accorded a warm welcome and received by senior officials of the Pakistan Navy and the Chinese Embassy.

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah visited the PLA Navy ships and met Real Admiral Hao.

On Zakaullah’s arrival on board the Chinese ship, a contingent of the PLA Navy presented him with a guard of honour.

The Pakistan naval chief interacted with the ship’s crew and appreciated their operational competence. The naval chief said Pakistan-China friendship was highly valued and continuous cooperation between the two countries had proven to be their source of strength.

The admiral added that the PLA Navy task group’s visit is expected to enhance interoperability and maritime collaboration between the two navies.

During their stay in Karachi, the officers of the Chinese ships will interact with their Pakistan Navy counterparts and hold discussions on subjects of mutual interest.

Operational training activities, joint interactive sessions and social events are also planned.

At the end of the visit, a passage exercise will be conducted at sea by the Pakistan Navy Flotilla and the PLA Navy task group to enhance interoperability between the two navies.