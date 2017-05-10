Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Aitzaz Ahsan said on Wednesday said that Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Maj-Gen Asif Ghafoor should have resigned rather than retract ISPR's May 29 tweet.

“The Pakistan Army spokesperson should have resigned rather than take back his tweet,” said Aitzaz while speaking to a private TV channel.

Instead of withdrawing tweet, DG ISPR should have resigned.

Govt Succeeded to Save Maryam Nawaz Sharif.#DawnLeaks — Ch Aitzaz Ahsan (@AitzazAhsanPk) May 10, 2017

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif fired a senior adviser two weeks ago over a front-page article in the Dawn newspaper last year alleging a rift between civilian and military leaders over combating militancy.

The Army questioned the firing in a tweet, saying it was not in line with the findings of an inquiry set up to look into possible leaks.

Ghafoor earlier today held a press conference to clear the air regarding several major developments on the domestic and international front over the past few weeks.

ISPR released a statement saying the tweet had been withdrawn and that the issue had been settled.