SIALKOT - Several Chinese companies are preferably diverting their business of soccer ball manufacturing to Pakistan due to which the Sialkot-based football exporters are hopeful of remarkable boost in their business ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup to be held in Russia.

The Sialkot-based leading football manufacturers and exporters welcomed the football business diversion from China to Pakistan. Prof Safdar Sandal, an exporter, said that most Chinese companies were also considering the diversion of business to Pakistan, as the labour was very cheap in Sialkot as compared to the China.

He said that the several Chinese football companies have developed their trade contacts with the Sialkot-based companies. Several Chinese companies have preferably diverted their business to Sialkot because of the high class production of the hand-stitched and mechanised footballs and easy availability of the cheap labour in Sialkot.

He said that though the FIFA World Cup was about a year away, however, the charisma of this world cup has also started gaining momentum even in the non-football playing countries. He hoped a great increase in football exports from Pakistan to European, Latin American Countries, African countries and even the non-football playing countries ahead of the world cup.