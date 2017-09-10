President Mamnoon Hussain and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Afghan issue could not be resolved without Pakistan, reported Radio Pakistan.



Both the leaders expressed these views in a meeting in Astana to attend the first summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation on science and technology.

Prominent cabinet members of the Turkish president were also present during the meeting.

President Mamnoon said Pakistan had taken extraordinary steps for regional peace and security and had faced the biggest loss in its fight against terrorism.

President Erdogan lauded Pakistan's efforts and sacrifices for regional stability and reiterated his support to Pakistan. He said services of the Pakistan's government and people against terrorism were historical and call for its recognition.

During the meeting, both the leaders also discussed the issue of Rohingya Muslims of Myanmar and resolved to raise it at every platform in the world.