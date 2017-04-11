ISLAMABAD - Sentencing the capital punishment to Indian spy Kulbhushan Sudhir Jadhav by Field Court General Marshal (FGCM) was welcomed widely. The move seems to give a loud and clear message that Islamabad would not compromise on its stability and solidarity.

Although the move would leave negative impact on the already under stress relations between the two nuclear neighbours, the decision was widely approved and appreciated by political elite, former diplomats and defence analysts.

Defence analysts are of the view that tension between the two countries will escalate following the announcement of death sentence to the Indian spy who was involved in a series of terrorist activities in Balochistan and elsewhere.

Welcoming the decision, Jamaat-i-Islami chief Sirajul Haq said that stern steps were essential to foil the enemy designs against the country.

The JI chief said that India’s secret agency RAW had laid a network in Pakistan and was engaged in disruptive activities.

“Kulbhushan was not an individual. He was representing a terrorist organisation active against Pakistan,” Siraj added.

He said that India was involved in terrorism in the country and was patronising several such outfits.

The JI chief said: “the Pakistan government should have produced the spy at international forums to apprise the world community of India’s conspiracies.”

He regretted that the government had failed to raise the issue at international forums actively.

All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) chief and former president Gen (retired) Pervez Musharraf termed the decision a step in the right direction.

He said that all the legal formalities were completed as there was enough evidence of Kulbushan’s involvement in terrorist activities in Pakistan.

Defence analyst Ikram Sehgal said: "What happened today is correct. He confessed [to] his crime. He had killed people. Even India had accepted that he was a spy. He gave full details in his confession of his networks as well."

He added: “Pakistan has given a message loud and clear that if someone was found involved in working against Pakistan’s solidarity he would be dealt with severely.

Supporting the capital punishment for Indian spy, Pakistan People’s Party Senator Rehman Malik said anyone involved in subversive activities against the state of Pakistan should be dealt with sternly.

Former secretary defence Lt-Gen (r) Naeem Khan Lodhi said that all formalities before the decision were completed as he had confessed to his crime.

“Even his confessional reports were also presented to the United Nations. It was a clear message to all that Pakistan would not make any compromise on its national security,” he added.

Dr Huma Baqai said that the punishment to Indian spy was a clear message from Pakistan that it had zero-tolerance against terrorism as the country had suffered enormously because of militancy in the region.