A 12-year-old boy was crushed to death when he was run over by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's convoy near Lala Musa today.

According to eye witnesses, the boy was run over by the fourth car in protocol.

Meanwhile, leadership of PML-N has taken notice of the boy's death as senior leader Saad Rafique expressed his condolences with child's family.

"The boy is first martyr of democracy," he said while addressing public in Gujrat.

Furthermore, Captain Safdar compared the boy's death to martyrs of Pakistan Movement saying the deceased is their child.

Maryam Nawaz, daughter of Nawaz Sharif has also expressed grief over the incident and directed local leadership of PML-N to reach out and assist the boy's family.

Extremely sad incident of death of a child being reported. Local leadership has been asked to reach out to & assist the family without delay




