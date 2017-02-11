BAJAUR AGENCY/Peshawar - A child was killed and four others sustained serious injuries when a remote-controlled explosive device hit a vehicle in Arang area in Bajaur Agency on Friday.

Officials of the local administration told The Nation that a vehicle carrying students to a nearby private school was hit by the bomb in Arang area of Utman Khel tehsil. According to the officials, one child died on the spot.

Personnel of Bajaur Levies and locals immediately reached the site and shifted the wounded to the agency headquarters hospital in Khar.

The administration has also launched a search operation in the area after the blast.

TRUCK HIT BY BOMB IN KURRAM AGENCY

A remote-controlled device reportedly planted in a truck carrying various goods from Paktia province, Afghanistan, exploded on Friday morning in Kurram Agency, local administration said.

No casualties were reported during the incident.

According to Assistant Political Agent Shahid Ali Khan, a loaded truck which crossed from Paktia province of Afghanistan this morning exploded at a 70-meter distance from Borki Kharlachi check post.

He said it seemed that explosives planted in the truck were triggered by a remote control device. No casualty was reported, however, the truck was partially damaged. The political agent said that both driver and cleaner of the vehicle were taken into custody, besides, further investigation into the incident was started.

THREE SUSPECTED TERRORISTS HELD

Special Police Unit Peshawar, while acting on a tip-off arrested three suspected terrorists who were shifting explosives to Peshawar.

A bid of sabotage was averted after three persons identified as Asif Khan, Syed Kamal and Hakim Khan, residents of Mohmand Agency, presently living on Ring Road in the provincial metropolis were apprehended after explosives were recovered from their vehicle on Ashab Baba Road near Maskeenabad.

Police said that all the three terrorists are also affiliated with a banned outlaw. They were shifted to unknown location for further interrogation.

Likewise, on a tip-off, Frontier Corps Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Thal Scouts carried out an intelligence-based operation at Munda Alizai area of Lower Kurram Agency.

A platoon size force took part in this operation in which weapons and ammunition were recovered from the area.