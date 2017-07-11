ISLAMABAD: Chinese delegation held meetings today at the Planning Commission to review the progress of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and make preparations for the 7th Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC).

According to Chinese Embassy a high level Chinese delegation comprising senior officials from National Railway Administration, Chinese investors, National Development and Reform Commission, China Development Bank and representatives of China EXIM Bank arrived in Pakistan on a four-day visit.

The Chinese delegates will also hold meetings with Pakistani officials from different fields, Board of Investment, ministries and provincial governments’ officials to discuss establishment of CPEC's Special Economic Zones (SEZs), policy and incentive package for investors, to discuss and finalize important phase of Pak-China bilateral cooperation.

Pakistan Railways Officials will meet the officials of National Railway Administration to discuss and finalize a concrete plan for fast implementation of ML-1 which is likely to begin this year.

Another meeting between the both sides is all set to ensure speedy implementation of mega projects of Gwadar, including Gwadar New Airport, East Bay Expressway and other development projects for this port city.