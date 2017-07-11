LAHORE - Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s popularity graph would have rocketed sky high if he had resigned immediately after the emergence of Panama papers. Leaders of some Western countries followed this course and were appreciated by their countrymen.

But the three-time prime minister preferred not to step down, as perhaps it would amount to accepting the allegation of money laundering. Some leaders of the ruling party rejected the Panama Papers as trash.

Had Mian Nawaz Sharif resigned at the time, no petition would have been moved in the Supreme Court and two of the five judges would not have got an opportunity to pen a judgement that made The Godfather a familiar reference for the ruling party. Also, these judges would not have considered the question of whether the prime minister is “Sadiq, Ameen” and if he stands disqualified as a member of parliament.

But, instead of feeling embarrassed by the apex court’s remarks, the PML-N leaders distributed sweets, arguing that the majority three judges had not spoken against the prime minister. Instead of sensitising their leader about the call of the hour and suggesting him to resign, those enjoying power because of his incumbency started chanting: "Quaid Tera Ik Ishara, Hazar Hazar Lahoo Hamara". And “Qadm Barhao Nawaz Sharif, Hum Tumharay Saath Hain”. As the opposition parties also continued their campaign to bring the prime minister under pressure, Nawaz Sharif family's wealth remained the subject of discussions in all TV talk shows day in day out. Rendering the Prime Minister a target at home, and under scrutiny as losing his grip on power when on visits abroad.

In the light of the three-judge order, a six-member joint investigation team was constituted with the mandate to find answers to 13 questions about the sources of money used to buy the Mayfair flats. The JIT comprised representatives of Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, State Bank of Pakistan, National Accountability Bureau, Federal Investigation Agency, Military Intelligence and Inter Services Intelligence. The representatives were selected by none else but the apex court and were described as “pearls and diamonds” on account of their integrity and professional skills.

But shortly after the JIT started working, the ruling party raised reservations about two of its members because of their ‘political links’. The apex court rejected their reservations, which left no option for the respondents but to appear before them.

The prime minister, his two sons, daughter, son-in-law, daughter’s father-in-law, brother and cousin appeared before the JIT, some of them six times. The purpose of appearance was to convey an impression that the ruling family had tremendous respect for the

law. But, interestingly, whenever a member came out of the Judicial Academy Complex, which served as JIT’s headquarters, they made political statements, without sharing their stance on the 13 questions they were supposed to answer.

Some PML-N leaders ridiculed the JIT a ‘butcher’s shop’. Others used whatever nomenclature crossed their minds.

Yesterday, the JIT submitted its report to the Supreme Court. The day would be remembered in history as a day of great turmoil and abasement for the PML-N. All orders passed by the court went against the ruling party leaders.

However, as expected, the ruling party leaders rejected the JIT report as a ‘cock and bull’ story at a consultative meeting at the PM House.

The party is in a fighting mood and will contest its case, both politically and legally.

While the legal worth of the JIT report will be determined by the court, it’s unfair on the part of the ruling party not to accept it. If a report compiled by six institutions is not acceptable to them, and if the prime minister and his family can’t expect justice, who else can? Is this the system the PML-N so proudly claims to have given the country?

If the Supreme Court, in line with JIT recommendation, orders a reference against the prime minister and his sons, the embarrassment the respondents would have to face would be much more than they faced at the hands of the JIT - and the number of appearances would be countless.

Perhaps, a resignation is still a better option for the premier.