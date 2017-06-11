GUJRAT-The district police officer of Gujrat suspended ASI Ansar Butt for stopping the vehicle of MNA Ch Muhammad Jaffar Iqbal on his visit to the former’s office here on Saturday.

The Gujrat DPO suspended the ASI when he stopped the vehicle of Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Defence Muhammad Jaffar Iqbal for routine security checkup conducted on the direction of the DPO. However, the MNA got annoyed and went back home without meeting with the DPO.

To avoid resentment from the MNA, DPO Sohail Zafar Chatha suspended Ansar Butt and directed him to report to police line. The act has not reduced the anger of the MNA as he complained to Punjab IGP against the ASI. On the other hand, police officers are in a fix whether to obey the order of their high officials or not. In both the cases, they have to pay the price. They demanded, there should be equal law for all. According to spokesperson of DPO Gujrat, action has been taken against complaint of MNA Jaffar Iqbal. However, the MNA refused to comment on the issue.

BUILDING MATERIAL PRICES

INCREASED: The stockists and dealers have started selling building material like cement and iron rods at exorbitant rates in the local wholesale and retail markets in Sialkot region even before the start of new financial year.

The federal government had announced the increase in the duty and sales taxes on the cement, iron rods and other construction material in its fifth financial budget for the fiscal year 2017-18.

The increase is to be started from the fiscal year 2017-18 but the stockists and dealers have started selling the cement, iron rods and other construction materials on the inflated rates before the start of the new financial year.

They are selling a 50kg bag of cement at the inflated rate of Rs545 instead of selling it at the old rate of Rs490 besides announcing Rs3 increase per kg in iron rods rate.

The situation is perturbing the people and even the contractors. They urged the district administration to take serious note of the situation besides taking stern legal action against the elements directly or indirectly involved in the nasty practice..

300 PROPERTIES SEALED: Over a 100 special recovery teams of Excise and Taxation Department have sealed 55 godowns, 245 other properties besides impounding 165 vehicles for the prolonged non-payment of their outstanding property taxes, motor registration fees and token taxes. A vigorous recovery campaign was launched launched against the defaulters by E&T in Gujranwala Division’s all the six Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Mandi Bahaud Din , Hafizabad and Gujranwala districts.

According to the E&T officials, the recovery teams also confiscated more than 2,000 illegal and unauthorised numberplates of the different vehicles during the campaign.