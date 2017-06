Unidentified gunmen riding a motorcycle shot dead a journalist in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday before fleeing the scene, police said.

Bakhshish Ahmad, bureau chief of The K2 Times, was killed while on his way to work in Haripur, local authorities said.

The Islamabad-based Pashto-language Khyber television, which owns the newspaper, confirmed the incident.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Police said they were investigating motives behind the incident.