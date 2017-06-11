ISLAMABAD - President of National Bank of Pakistan has filed a complaint in the Supreme Court, alleging that he was mistreated by the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) during interrogation.

Sources told The Nation that NBP chief Saeed Ahmed wrote a two-page letter to the Supreme Court Registrar to inform the Special Bench, overseeing the JIT probe and the implementation of April 20 judgement in Panama case, about the “insult” meted out to him by the investigators at the Federal Judicial Academy.

In his letter, Saeed stated that the implementation bench had ruled that all those appearing before the JIT should be treated with respect. “However, I felt that during questioning I was insulted, threatened and subjected to undue pressure,” he claimed.

He said if complete recording of the interview is available, it will reveal everything.

The NBP president wrote that he may not be able to discuss the nature of questions and their relevance to the investigation due to confidentiality, but the treatment he received should be brought to the notice of the apex court and made part of the record.

Saeed asserted the impression that he was reluctant to appear before the JIT on 27-5-2017 was wrong, as he received the summons late and also could not catch the flight on 26-5-2017 for the JIT meeting.

The NBP president said that though the meeting time was 11am, he was kept waiting for nearly five hours for the first of the three interview sessions.

Saeed writes: “After an initial questioning, I was given a document to study and write a statement. I was called in again after more than two hours. I submitted my signed statement for record. I was also asked to read it out which I did. I had to wait for another two hours when I was called in for the last session, which finished around 10:30pm.

“I was at the Judicial Academy for 12 hours. The long wait during appearances and particularly the first five hours’ wait was very unnerving. I do realise that I was there for a criminal investigation as a witness but it seems I was being punished as a condemned person. It is bad enough to have such a long wait on an ordinary day but such an experience during the month of Ramzan, it was very testing.”

JIT head submits plea over threats

Agencies add: The joint investigation team (JIT) probing Panama case also filed a petition in the Supreme Court on Saturday, informing it about the threats and difficulties being faced by the members.

JIT head and Additional Director General of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Wajid Zia, was previously told by the apex court to submit a separate petition for their concerns.

According to sources, in his plea, Wajid has told the court about security concerns, criticism on members, external pressure and other obstacles faced by the JIT.

They said the petition was prepared by Wajid Zia and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officer Irfan Naeem Mangi, who is also a member of the probe team.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Nehal Hashmi, who is facing charges of issuing threats to the JIT members and judges in a speech, has accused the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf of distorting his fiery speech.

