Federal Law Minister Zahid Hamid on Sunday said that next general election will be held on time under the electoral reforms.

Addressing the party workers in Pasrur city, he told that federal government included new effective and positive electoral suggestions into Electoral Reforms Agenda, and Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) would soon get complete autonomy to become a ful-fledged independent national institution.

PML-N government, he said, has developed a special software for ECP and The National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) to ensure free, fair, impartial, transparent and peaceful general election in 2018.

He elaborated that youth reaching the age of 18 years would automatically be registered in the ECP voters' list as soon they get their CNICs from Nadra.

Talking to media, he also disclosed that Punjab government would construct a 250-bed hospital at Tharo Mandi, Pasrur, with a cost of Rs 1.5 billion to provide better medical and health facilities to the people.

Federal Minister added that construction and dualisation of Sialkot-Pasrur Road and Daska-Pasrur Road would soon be started with an estimated cost of Rs 3.4 billion.