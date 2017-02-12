An employee of a private news channel succumbed to injuries after armed men fired shots at a DSNG van in Karachi’s KDA Chowrangi area.

Taimoor, a 22-year-old assistant technician at Samaa News, was hit with bullets on his head and chest. He later succumbed to injuries at Abbasi Shaheed hospital.

According to Waqt News, the DSNG van was hit with six to seven bullets, and the unidentified gunmen flee the crime scene. An investigation was underway.

Pakistan has long been amongst the most dangerous countries in the world for media workers, with 102 media professionals having lost their lives since 2005, according to an International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) report.

The commission report, released in 2016, says that in absence of evidences and witnesses, no banned militant organisation or government agency such as police, local administration or any other group could be held responsible for any killing.