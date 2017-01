ZHOB: The tremors of Earthquake jolted Zhob and adjoining areas, while residents left their houses and panic spread among the natives.

An earthquake measuring 4.3 magnitudes on Richter scale with a depth of 30 kilometers and its epicenter 70 kilometers away Afghanistan region hit Zhob and adjoining areas early morning today.

Immediately, the residents left their houses and reached open places for safety and started reciting Kalima-e-Tayyaba.