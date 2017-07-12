Prominent lawyer Asma Jahangir, with regard to JIT report said that if one disagrees with the establishment his grandmother would also be investigated.

On 10 July Joint Investigation Team of the Panama case submitted a report in Supreme Court and its final verdict would be issued on Monday 17 July. Asma Jahangir was commenting on the JIT report on twitter and she criticized the JIT and establishment for only holding politicians accountable.

Moral of the story: when with the establishment you will not be touched but if you disagree your grand mom will also be investigated — Asma Jahangir (@Asma_Jahangir) July 11, 2017





Then she reminded of Shaukat Aziz who was nominated by Gen Musharraf in his tenure,

Another lesson to be learnt: come to Pakistan as a nominated technocrat PM loot leave and do not look back You will be remembered fondly — Asma Jahangir (@Asma_Jahangir) July 11, 2017





JIT was also not spared by her, she was of the view that the JIT was efficient in this matter but not when it comes to other important cases,

Never known such efficiency in Pakistan. The Panama JIT should be commended for their high level of efficiency All by themselves! — Asma Jahangir (@Asma_Jahangir) July 11, 2017





You may fool some people for some time or many for a while but not all for all times. — Asma Jahangir (@Asma_Jahangir) July 11, 2017

She also said that accountability begins and ends with the Prime Minister of Pakistan,

Three cheers for Pakistan we have a robust accountability system. It starts with elected Prime Ministers and politicians and ends with it! — Asma Jahangir (@Asma_Jahangir) July 11, 2017





Asma also pointed out that if social media is happy with the dream team of JIT then they should find terrorists and give justice too,

There seems consensus on social media that dream team JIT are heroes so they should head all our institutions and we live happily ever after — Asma Jahangir (@Asma_Jahangir) July 11, 2017





Who can disagree with the super efficiency of the JIT We should put them to stop load shedding, find terrorist hideouts and ensure justice — Asma Jahangir (@Asma_Jahangir) July 11, 2017



