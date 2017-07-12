Prominent lawyer Asma Jahangir, with regard to JIT report said that if one disagrees with the establishment his grandmother would also be investigated.

On 10 July Joint Investigation Team of the Panama case submitted a report in Supreme Court and its final verdict would be issued on Monday 17 July. Asma Jahangir was commenting on the JIT report on twitter and she criticized the JIT and establishment for only holding politicians accountable.


Then she reminded of Shaukat Aziz who was nominated by Gen Musharraf in his tenure,  


JIT was also not spared by her, she was of the view that the JIT was efficient in this matter but not when it comes to other important cases,


She also said that accountability begins and ends with the Prime Minister of Pakistan,


Asma also pointed out that if social media is happy with the dream team of JIT then they should find terrorists and give justice too,  