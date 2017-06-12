Karachi: Three private security guards have been arrested from the residence of Pakistan Muslim league-Functional’s leader for reportedly attacking the journalist of an English newspaper.

“I am being attacked by my political rivals. Over twenty police cars raided my house.” Shah said about the ordeal.

Sunday evening his residence in Defence Phase 8 was encroached upon according to SSP South Saqib Ismail Memon.

Three police guards and Shah’s personal body guards, Majnon, Ghulam, Shabbir and Altaf Hussain, are suspected to be a part of the raid and are detained for investigation.

Whilst Shah and his escorts were passing Korangi road around 7 PM Saturday evening, Shah’s private guard allegedly harassed the journalist, Ashraf.

Even before the police were involved in the matter, Shah requested journalist unions the issue be resolved by mutual talks.