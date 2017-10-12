Iranian security force handed over 73 Pakistani nationals arrested for visit Iran without legal document to Levies force near Pak-Iran borders in Taftan area of Chagai district, reported Radio Pakistan.

According to levies, these Pakistani nationals had gone to Iran for their livelihood where they were apprehended from different parts of the country by Iranian security force due to non-possesion of legal traveling documents.

The levies sources said that these deportees would be handed over to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for further interrogation after completing initial legal processes.