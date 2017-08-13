KARACHI: A family of 6 were burnt to death while five other passengers were injured as van caught fire in Garden area of Karachi.

According to rescue officials, a van caught fire near the zoo in which at least six people, including children, were burnt to death and five wounded.

Passersby tried to douse the flames themselves and rescue the trapped passengers.

According to police officials, the van's gas cylinders were intact, but short-circuiting could have taken place. However, investigation are underway.

The van's passengers were headed to a picnic, according to one of the injured family member.

The driver suspiciously fled the, according to police officials.