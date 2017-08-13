FAISALABAD - The district administration ordered operation against the spurious and illegal drug sellers, and warned the drug inspectors against stern departmental action in case of their poor performance or negligence in this respect.

Deputy Commissioner Salman Ghani was presiding over a meeting of District Quality Control Board in which the reports of the drug inspectors regarding the action against the medical stores were reviewed. The board decided to refer 26 cases against the medical stores to the Drug Court on the charge of sale of medicines without Drug Licence and other relevant record. The board directed to lodge FIRs against the owners of three medical stores involved in grave violations of Drug Control Act while cancellation of Drug Licence of two medical stores was recommended to Licensing Authority and three cases against the medical stores and illegal medical clinics were adjourned for want of necessary record. The Deputy Commissioner advised the local health department to raise their quality of services and said that special efforts be made to unearth the illegal business of fake and spurious drugs.

He said that campaign against quacks be made successful and the illegal clinics of the unqualified and self made orthopaedics be checked specially to save the human life from the quacks. The deputy commissioner directed the drug inspectors to pursue cases against the drug mafia before the courts effectively.

Govt vows women’s welfare

at I-Day ceremony

Independence Day was celebrated during a ceremony held at Darul Amaan of Social Welfare Department.

Speakers highlighted the importance and significance of independence, and said that the Darul Amaan inmates were participating in the celebration of Independence Day. They informed the participants about the steps taken by the Punjab govt for safeguarding the rights of women.

They greeted the Independence Day to the Darul Aman inmates, and said that promoting social justice in the society was also objective of achievement of Pakistan. They said the community should also come forward for the fulfillment of this objective. They consoled the oppressed women residing in Darul Aman, and said that the Punjab govt was taking measures for the rehabilitation of the women.

Director General Social Welfare Waheed Akhtar Ansari said the Punjab government earmarked Rs250 million for the establishment of women’s protection centres across the Punjab province, said a government officer. He said that legal and administrative support would be provided for women through Women Protection Centres for providing them opportunities to lead the comfortable and pleasant life. He thanked the philanthropists for their cooperation for the betterment of the Darul Aman and inmates.

Advisory Committee Chairperson Madeha Rana highlighted the importance and significance of independence. She said that the rights of the women would be protected in all costs for which Women Protection Authority is working under the law.