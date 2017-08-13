LAHORE: A candidate has been fielded by Jamaatud Dawa (JuD) for the upcoming by-election of NA-120 under the banner of Milli Muslim League (MML) which is yet to be registered as a political party.

Muhammad Yaqoob Sheikh has filed his nomination papers with the Election Commission of Pakistan as an independent candidate.

In a press conference at Lahore Press Club MML President Saifullah Khalid said, “We would fully support Mr Sheikh in the by-poll.” He said further explained that MML is still under the process of getting the party registered before the ECP; so Muhammad Yaqoob Sheikh would contest the election independently.

According to MML spokesman Tabish Qayum, the party would hold its first public meeting today at Istanbul Chowk on The Mall.