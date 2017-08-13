FAISALABAD: Former President and All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) Chief General Pervez Musharraf (retd) has claimed that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is following the footsteps of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) by transferring the money abroad and looting the country.

In Faisalabad APML organized a rally, Pervez Musharraf expressed his views through a video link.

APML chief criticized the ousted PM Nawaz Sharif by saying that those who have been branded culprits by the Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan are raising slogans of their purity. A boy was killed by Nawaz’s motorcade and he was busy in claiming innocence.

Pervez Musharraf also said that Pakistan progressed in his tenure.