Police has arrested 30 suspects during raids in different areas of Karachi after the assistant camera person of private channel was shot and killed last night.

Unidentified assailants opened fire on channel's Digital Satellite News Gathering (DSNG) van on Sunday near Karachi’s KDA Chowrangi.

In the attack, 22-year-old assistant camera person, identified as Taimur, was killed. He was in the vehicle at the time of the incident.

Sources said armed attackers on motorcycles opened fire on the van from behind.

Taimur was initially injured in the attack, however, he later succumbed to his injuries. According to MLO Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, one bullet hit Taimur's neck.

Police reached the site of the attack and started the investigation.

According to the police, a 9MM pistol was used in the attack and a shell was recovered from the site.

SSP Central said geofencing of the area has been done.

In a separate incident earlier, a cracker attack took place on an armoured police vehicle near Five Star Chowrangi. No loss of life was reported in the incident.