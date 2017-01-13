QUETTA - Unknown armed assailants yesterday killed a local journalist in a hit-and-run incident in Kalat.

As a local journalist and Pakistan Media Council Kalat Press Secretary Jan Muhammad Shahbaz Samalani left his home, unidentified attackers opened fire, killing him instantly.

The police reached the site and shifted the body of the journalist to Civil Hospital Kalat for medico-legal formalities.

Later, the journalist was laid to rest in a local graveyard amidst hundreds of mourners.

It merits mentioning that the late Jan Muhammad Shahbaz Samalani was recently appointed as secondary school teacher (SST) through Balochistan Public Service Commission.

The journalist community has strongly condemned his killing and demanded immediate arrest of the culprits, while Pakistan Media Council has announced three-day mourning.

TWO BODIES FOUND IN TURBAT, PANJGUR

Two dead bodies were recovered from Turbat and Panjgur on Thursday. Both corpses were carrying bullet marks.

Meanwhile, the security forces have rounded up four persons with foreign currencies in Turbat.

According to details, the law enforcement agencies operating in Turbat arrested four accused persons and recovered Iranian currency, bank documents and a motorcycle from their custody.

ATC ACQUITS SARDAR KHETRAN IN TERROR CASES

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday acquitted Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran, the JUI-F legislator, in three out of five terror cases.

The ATC Judge Jan Muhammad Gohar dropped terrorism charges against Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) lawmaker Sardar Khetran in three cases. Two case still pending against him.

The terror cases against him were filed in 2010 and 2014 over torturing the cops, kidnapping and other charges.

Sardar Khetran was elected a member of Balochistan Assembly from PB-17 Barkhan in 2013 general polls on JUI-F ticket.