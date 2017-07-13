ISLAMABAD: In a weekly briefing Nafees Zakaria the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson said, Pakistan is considering the Indian request for the grant of visa to the mother of Kulbushan Yadav, reported Radio Pakistan.

He, however, regretted that the India has imposed strict restrictions on the grant of visa to Pakistani patients.

Regarding Afghanistan he said, Pakistan believes that there is no military solution to Afghan issue.

He further said, Pakistan strongly condemns Indian troops’ violations along Line of Control (LoC).

He also remarked that India has continuously been violating the ceasefire agreement, adding that innocent Kashmiris, including children, have been targeted by Indian troops.

On July 10, five innocent people, including four women, were killed in unprovoked firing by Indian troops along Line of Control (LoC), according to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).