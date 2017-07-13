Islamabad - As Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is taking more turncoats into its fold, two ex-lawmakers of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Wednesday joined the party after their meeting with PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Former state minister in the PPP government Moazzam Ali Khan Jatoi and former PPP MNA from Bahawalpur Malik Aamir Yar Waran announced their decision to join the PTI at Bani Gala.

Both showed complete confidence over the leadership as well manifesto of the PTI.

Moazzam Ali Jatoi is former MNA of PPP from District Muzaffargarh and also served as state minister for food in the last PPP government.

While Aamir Yar Waran was elected MNA on PPP ticket with the majority of votes in general elections of 2008.

PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Secretary General Jehangir Khan Tareen were also present on the occasion.