In another, rather controversial, remark Federal Minister Khawaja Asif apparently targeted the female leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

In a tweet, the Minister for Water and Power and Defence, wrote that PTI chairman Imran Khan can collect the political garbage with help of ‘tractor trolley’ and recently acquired ‘dumper’

There is silver lining for IK, Tractor trolly & newly acquired dumper can b used for hauling political garbage..no additional effort/expense — Khawaja M. Asif (@KhawajaMAsif) June 12, 2017





Apparently he was targeting PTI leaders Shireen Mazari and Firdous Ashiq Awan who recently joined the party.

Khawaja Asif had earlier called Shireen Mazari tractor trolley during a session of National Assembly.

Although he apologised for his words and took them back but this tweet tells otherwise.

On June 8, 2016, during the session of National Assembly, Khawaja Asif was briefing the house about energy crisis and stated that there is no load shedding at time of Sehr and Iftar. Upon this opposition rejected the claim and started protest. On that, Khawaja Asif stated "Mr. Speaker! tell the tractor trolley to be quite,"

This caused a ruckus in the house and tears started crying on these remarks and stated that men should not be allowed to refer to women by using such insulting words.